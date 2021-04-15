US standard pipe imports down 6.5 percent in February

Thursday, 15 April 2021 19:47:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 33,678 mt in February 2021, down 6.5 percent from January and down 23.0 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $36.9 million in February 2021, compared to $36.6 million in January and $43.5 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in February, with 11,474 mt, compared to 12,449 mt in January and 13,812 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in February include UAE, with 5,911 mt; Thailand, with 3,961 mt; Mexico, with 3,429 mt; and Oman, with 2,324 mt.