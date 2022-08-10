﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 29.2 percent in June

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 17:53:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 67,759 mt in June 2022, down 29.2 percent from May but up 26.5 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $108.1 million in June 2022, compared to $160.9 million in May and $66.3 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in June, with 14,762 mt, compared to 14,973 mt in May and 13,486 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in June include Oman, with 8,644 mt; South Korea, with 8,301 mt; Vietnam, with 8,054 mt; and Mexico, with 7,014 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

10 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Turkish hollow section prices stable, traders provide additional discounts

10 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports down 3.8% in H1

10 Aug | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 11.9 percent in June

09 Aug | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 1.7 percent in June

08 Aug | Steel News

US and Canadian rig count both drop slightly week-on-week

05 Aug | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices trend down due to weak activity

05 Aug | Tube and Pipe

France’s steel product import value up 56.5 percent in January-May

05 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 52.8 percent in January-May

05 Aug | Steel News

Chinese domestic pipe prices follow an upward trend

04 Aug | Tube and Pipe