US standard pipe imports down 29.2 percent in June

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 17:53:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 67,759 mt in June 2022, down 29.2 percent from May but up 26.5 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $108.1 million in June 2022, compared to $160.9 million in May and $66.3 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in June, with 14,762 mt, compared to 14,973 mt in May and 13,486 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in June include Oman, with 8,644 mt; South Korea, with 8,301 mt; Vietnam, with 8,054 mt; and Mexico, with 7,014 mt.