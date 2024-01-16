US standard pipe imports down 22.9 percent in November

Tuesday, 16 January 2024 23:16:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 53,469 mt in November 2023, down 22.9 percent from October and down 23.3 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $64.1 million in November 2023, compared to $80.7 million in October and $100.7 million in November 2022.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in November, with 13,065 mt, compared to 13,538 mt in October and 13,085 mt in November 2022. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in November include UAE, with 9,874 mt; Mexico, with 5,738 mt; Oman, with 4,607 mt; and Thailand, with 4,502 mt.