US standard pipe imports down 17.9 percent in January

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 21:43:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 52,427 mt in January 2024, down 17.9 percent from December and down 26.8 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $68.9 million in January 2024, compared to $74.5 million in December and $100.8 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in January, with 12,901 mt, compared to 11,573 mt in December and 14,437 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in January include UAE, with 10,926 mt; Mexico, with 5,183 mt; South Korea, with 4,609 mt; and Oman, with 2,897 mt.


