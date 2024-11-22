 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US standard pipe imports down 16.2 percent in September from August

Friday, 22 November 2024 23:17:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 55,027 mt in September this year, down 16.2 percent from August and down 2.6 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $65.1 million in September, compared to $73.2 million in August and $73 million in September last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in September, with 11,767 mt, compared to 10,729 mt in August and 11,376 mt in September last year. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in September include the UAE with 7,918 mt, Mexico with 6,503 mt, Vietnam with 6,285 mt, and South Korea with 5,890 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Canada initiates new review on line pipe from S. Korea’s Husteel

22 Nov | Steel News

US initiates circumvention inquiry on circular welded pipe from China

22 Nov | Steel News

US line pipe imports down 7.7 percent in September from August

22 Nov | Steel News

India-based Welspun Corp’s US subsidiary to invest $100 million in Arkansas pipe plant

21 Nov | Steel News

Austria’s Benteler unveils new sustainable steel tube for construction industry

21 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.6 percent in October from September

21 Nov | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on OCTG from Ukraine’s Interpipe

21 Nov | Steel News

US OCTG imports down 12.3 percent in September from August

20 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 9.3 percent in January-September

20 Nov | Steel News

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 82 percent in Jan-Oct

19 Nov | Steel News