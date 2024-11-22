US standard pipe imports down 16.2 percent in September from August

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 55,027 mt in September this year, down 16.2 percent from August and down 2.6 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $65.1 million in September, compared to $73.2 million in August and $73 million in September last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in September, with 11,767 mt, compared to 10,729 mt in August and 11,376 mt in September last year. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in September include the UAE with 7,918 mt, Mexico with 6,503 mt, Vietnam with 6,285 mt, and South Korea with 5,890 mt.