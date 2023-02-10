US standard pipe imports down 15.3 percent in December

Friday, 10 February 2023 23:13:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 70,711 mt in December 2022, down 15.3 percent from November and down 6.6 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $88.5 million in December 2022, compared to $100.7 million in November and $98.4 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in December, with 10,136 mt, compared to 13,085 mt in November and 10,047 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in December include Turkey, with 8,601 mt; South Korea, with 8,436 mt; Spain, with 7,447 mt; and UAE, with 6,869 mt.