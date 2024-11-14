 |  Login 
US slab imports down 7.8 percent in September from August

Thursday, 14 November 2024 05:54:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 367,604 mt in September this year, down 7.8 percent month on month and down 41.2 percent from September last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $218.2 million in September this year, compared to $250.3 million in August and $339.6 million in September 2023.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in September, with 262,478 mt, compared to 375,569 mt in August and 342,606 mt in September 2023. Other top sources of imported slabs in September included Mexico with 97,525 mt.


