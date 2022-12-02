US rig count trends neutral while Canadian count inches up week-on-week

Friday, 02 December 2022 21:23:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the shortened holiday week ending December 2, 2022, the US rotary rig count remained level at 784 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas stayed at 155, while the number of rigs drilling for oil remained at 627. The overall US rig count is up by 215 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by one to 193 rigs in the week ending December 2. The Canadian rig count is up by 15 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.