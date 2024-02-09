US rig count rises while Canadian count levels off week-on-week

Friday, 09 February 2024 23:16:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending February 9, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by four to 623.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by four to 121, while the number of rigs drilling for oil remained level at 499. The overall US rig count is down by 138 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count was unchanged at 232 rigs in the week ending February 9. The Canadian rig count is down by 18 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.