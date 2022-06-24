US rig count rises again while Canadian count drops week-on-week

Friday, 24 June 2022 20:11:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending June 24, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by 13 to 753 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by three to 157, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 10 to 594. The overall North American rig count is now up by 283 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by two to 154 rigs in the week ending June 24. The Canadian rig count is now up by 28 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.