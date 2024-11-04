US rig count remains the same week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on November 1, 2024, the US rotary rig count remained at 585.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 102, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by one to 483. The overall US rig count is down by 33 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by three to 213 rigs in the week ending November 1. The Canadian rig count has increased by seventeen compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.