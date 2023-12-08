US rig count edges up while Canadian count drops week-on-week

Friday, 08 December 2023 21:33:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending Dec. 8, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by one to 626.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by three to 119, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by two to 503. The overall US rig count is down by 162 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by two to 194 rigs in the week ending Dec. 8. The Canadian rig count is down by eight rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.