US rig count edges up while Canadian count drops sharply

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 11:17:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending December 29, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by two to 622.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained stable at 120, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 498. The overall US rig count is down by 157 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 60 to 86 rigs in the week ending December 29. The Canadian rig count is up by two rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.