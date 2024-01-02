﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rig count edges up while Canadian count drops sharply

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 11:17:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending December 29, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by two to 622.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained stable at 120, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 498. The overall US rig count is down by 157 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 60 to 86 rigs in the week ending December 29. The Canadian rig count is up by two rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America 

Similar articles

EU’s HRC and wire rod import quotas allocated for other countries exhausted in new period

03 Jan | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 23.0 percent in October

02 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru to export gas pipes to Europe

02 Jan | Steel News

US DOC amends AD order on OCTG from South Korea

29 Dec | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices stable or up slightly

28 Dec | Tube and Pipe

US assigns zero dumping margin for LD welded pipe from Greece’s Corinth Pipeworks

27 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru completes pipe shipments for BOTAS’ natural gas line project

27 Dec | Steel News

US issues final AD duty on OCTG from Ukraine’s Interpipe

26 Dec | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts drop week-on-week

26 Dec | Steel News

JISF expects Japanese crude steel output and demand to be flat in 2024

22 Dec | Steel News