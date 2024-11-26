US rig count decreases week-on-week and Canadian rig count increases

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on November 22, 2024, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 583.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 99 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 484. The overall US rig count is down by 39 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by one to 201 rigs in the week ending November 22. The Canadian rig count has increased by four compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.