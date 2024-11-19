US rig count decreases week-on-week and Canadian rig count also decreases

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on November 15, 2024, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 584.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 101 and the number of rigs drilling for oil remained at 483. The overall US rig count is down by 34 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by seven to 200 rigs in the week ending November 15. The Canadian rig count has increased by four compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.