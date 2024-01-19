﻿
US revises AD duty on LD welded pipe from Canada to zero

Friday, 19 January 2024 13:49:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has amended the order and the final determination regarding its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on large-diameter welded pipes from Canada for the period between May 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022, in order to correct ministerial errors. The DOC found that Canadian producers did not make sales of the given products at less than normal value in the given period.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined a new dumping margin of zero percent for Canada down from 9.17 percent in the final determination announced in December last year.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.1060, 7305.19.5000, 7305.31.4000, 7305.31.6090, 7305.39.1000 and 7305.39.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


