US residential building permits, housing starts and completions rise in June

Friday, 17 July 2020 19:12:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,241,000. This is 2.1 percent (±1.2 percent) above the revised May rate of 1,216,000, but is 2.5 percent (±1.7 percent) below the June 2019 rate of 1,273,000.

Single-family authorizations in June were at a rate of 834,000; this is 11.8 percent (±2.0 percent) above the revised May figure of 746,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 368,000 in June.

Privately-owned housing starts in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,186,000. This is 17.3 percent (±11.0 percent) above the revised May estimate of 1,011,000, but is 4.0 percent (±9.1 percent) below the June 2019 rate of 1,235,000.

Single-family housing starts in June were at a rate of 831,000; this is 17.2 percent (±10.0 percent) above the revised May figure of 709,000. The June rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 350,000.

Privately-owned housing completions in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,225,000. This is 4.3 percent (±12.2 percent) above the revised May estimate of 1,174,000 and is 5.1 percent (±11.9 percent) above the June 2019 rate of 1,166,000.

Single-family housing completions in June were at a rate of 910,000; this is 9.6 percent (±15.2 percent) above the revised May rate of 830,000. The June rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 311,000.


Tags: North America  construction  USA


