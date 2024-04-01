US construction spending down 0.3 percent in February

Monday, 01 April 2024 20:05:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau announced that construction spending during February 2024 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,091.5 billion, 0.3 percent (±0.8 percent) below the revised January estimate of $2,096.9 billion.

The February figure is 10.7 percent (±1.3 percent) above the February 2023 estimate of $1,889.6 billion. During the first two months of this year, construction spending amounted to $298.1 billion, 11.9 percent (±1.3 percent) above the $266.5 billion for the same period in 2023.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,617.1 billion, virtually unchanged from (±0.7 percent) the revised January estimate of $1,616.8 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $901.1 billion in February, 0.7 percent (±1.3 percent) above the revised January estimate of $894.5 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $716.0 billion in February, 0.9 percent (±0.7 percent) below the revised January estimate of $722.3 billion.

In February, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $474.4 billion, 1.2 percent (±1.5 percent) below the revised January estimate of $480.1 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $100.5 billion, 1.8 percent (±2.0 percent) below the revised January estimate of $102.3 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $147.3 billion, 1.6 percent (±4.8 percent) below the revised January estimate of $149.7 billion.