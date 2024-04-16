﻿
US residential building permits, housing starts and completions decline in March

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 20:44:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,458,000. This is 4.3 percent below the revised February rate of 1,523,000, but is 1.5 percent above the March 2023 rate of 1,437,000.

Single‐family authorizations in March were at a rate of 973,000; this is 5.7 percent below the revised February figure of 1,032,000.  Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 433,000 in March.

Privately‐owned housing starts in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,321,000.  This is 14.7 percent (±9.9 percent) below the revised February estimate of 1,549,000 and is 4.3 percent (±9.4 percent) below the March 2023 rate of 1,380,000. 

Single‐family housing starts in March were at a rate of 1,022,000; this is 12.4 percent (±12.5 percent) below the revised February figure of 1,167,000. The March rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 290,000. 

Privately‐owned housing completions in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,469,000. This is 13.5 percent (±11.0 percent) below the revised February estimate of 1,698,000 and is 3.9 percent (±13.5 percent) below the March 2023 rate of 1,528,000. 

Single‐family housing completions in March were at a rate of 947,000; this is 10.5 percent (±10.1 percent) below the revised February rate of 1,058,000. The March rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 502,000.


