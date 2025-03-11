Pacific Steel Group breaks ground on Mojave Micro Mill, the first steel mill in California in over 50 years

US-based rebar producer, Pacific Steel Group, celebrated the groundbreaking of the Mojave Micro Mill in Mojave, California. This is the first steel mill to be built in California in the last fifty years. The advanced manufacturing and recycling facility will produce reinforcing steel essential for infrastructure and climate resilience.

“This is a very exciting day for our company. It represents a culmination of nearly 5 years of work and is the first tangible step toward full vertical integration of our reinforcing steel operations. I could not be more proud of the team that we have assembled. Their collective efforts in achieving this milestone is truly an extraordinary accomplishment, ” said Pacific Steel Group CEO, Eric Benson.

Along with creating 400 jobs, the Mojave Micro Mill will also have zero carbon emissions steel. The facility will dedicate almost 63 acres to on-site renewable energy and will incorporate a carbon capture site, secondary high efficiency filtration, and nitrogen oxide emissions mitigation.

The groundbreaking marks the start of construction and the Mojave Micro Mill is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.