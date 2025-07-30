 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Hybar...

Hybar Steel announces plans to build another rebar mill

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 19:35:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

David Stickler, Big River Steel’s former CEO, has opened Hybar Steel, a steel mill that produces rebar in southern Mississippi County on the Mississippi River near Osceola. When Hybar is fully operational, it will employ more than 154 workers and will produce 700,000 tons of rebar annually.

Hybar also entered into a “hybrid” construction partnership with Lexicon, a company that specializes in building steel mills. Plans are now underway to construct another rebar producing mill adjacent to the current facility. Construction is expected to start late summer or early fall with costs $100 million less than the previous mill because the site’s drainage work, retention pond, and heavy haul road are already in place. 

According to Mr. Stickler, he is not surprised Mississippi County has become the largest steel producing county in the United States by volume since public officials are easy to work with and the business atmosphere and workforce are outstanding. Hybar may also build more rebar mills as sites in Georgia and South Carolina have been examined. 


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Construction 

Similar articles

Pacific Steel Group breaks ground on first steel mill in California in over 50 years

11 Mar | Steel News

US steel industry opposes mass timber use in federal buildings

21 May | Steel News

Outlook for US steel sector is positive into 2018

29 Dec | Steel News

US rebar mills rescind increase as import prices fall

06 Feb | Longs and Billet

Tensions run high at RWR 2014

27 Jan | Steel News

Nucor issues another challenge to Big River Steel

05 Nov | Steel News

Earnings improve substantially for Insteel Industries

19 Jul | Steel News

Structural profile prices on the rise in Mexican domestic market

15 Mar | Longs and Billet

WSD’s Strategic Insights #1: China’s steel demand growth rate in the next decade to be less than the US’

21 Nov | Steel Matters

Marcus: World steel industry is in a “rutted road”

19 Oct | Interview