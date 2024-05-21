﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel industry opposes mass timber use in federal buildings

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 12:40:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In a joint letter to the US Congress, the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC), the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), and the Steel Manufacturers Association (SMA) outlined their opposition to the proposed Mass Timber Federal Buildings Act, which will create an incentive for the use of mass timber building materials by providing a preference in federal building contracts for mass timber products. Claiming that this bill and similar efforts create unfair conditions and would ultimately hinder rather than promote other construction practices, the associations in question have urged members of Congress to reject the anti-competitive bill.

The letter states that the act disrupts the competitive bidding process, potentially favoring specific building materials over other domestically-made products that may be more cost-effective or better suited for a particular project, such as structural steel which is recyclable. Furthermore, a surge in demand for wood products could strain supply chains and drive-up material costs.

Meanwhile, the mass timber industry promises environmental benefits although environmental concerns such as mass timber’s actual carbon costs in large-scale construction projects remain.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Construction Opinion 

Similar articles

Outlook for US steel sector is positive into 2018

29 Dec | Steel News

Marcus: World steel industry is in a “rutted road”

19 Oct | Interview

Kim Marti: Long steel use to rise everywhere but in southern Europe

23 May | Steel News

Steel Scene longs panel: Are dumping cases on the horizon for the US’ wire rod and rebar market?

11 May | Steel News

Traders at IREPAS event expect demand for US scrap will increase

11 Apr | Steel News

Carlos Amezcua: Consolidations in domestic US rebar market limit imports

06 Oct | Steel News

Outlook for US steel sector is positive into 2018

29 Dec | Steel News

Marcus: World steel industry is in a “rutted road”

19 Oct | Interview

Kim Marti: Long steel use to rise everywhere but in southern Europe

23 May | Steel News

Steel Scene longs panel: Are dumping cases on the horizon for the US’ wire rod and rebar market?

11 May | Steel News