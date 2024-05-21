US steel industry opposes mass timber use in federal buildings

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 12:40:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In a joint letter to the US Congress, the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC), the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), and the Steel Manufacturers Association (SMA) outlined their opposition to the proposed Mass Timber Federal Buildings Act, which will create an incentive for the use of mass timber building materials by providing a preference in federal building contracts for mass timber products. Claiming that this bill and similar efforts create unfair conditions and would ultimately hinder rather than promote other construction practices, the associations in question have urged members of Congress to reject the anti-competitive bill.

The letter states that the act disrupts the competitive bidding process, potentially favoring specific building materials over other domestically-made products that may be more cost-effective or better suited for a particular project, such as structural steel which is recyclable. Furthermore, a surge in demand for wood products could strain supply chains and drive-up material costs.

Meanwhile, the mass timber industry promises environmental benefits although environmental concerns such as mass timber’s actual carbon costs in large-scale construction projects remain.