US new home sales down 0.3 percent in February

Monday, 25 March 2024 21:11:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single‐family houses in February 2024 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 662,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 0.3 percent (±16.2 percent) below the revised January rate of 664,000, but is 5.9 percent (±14.3 percent) above the February 2023 estimate of 625,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in February 2024 was $400,500. The average sales price was $485,000.

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of February was 463,000. This represents a supply of 8.4 months at the current sales rate.