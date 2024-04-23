﻿
US new home sales up 8.8 percent in March

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 20:23:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Sales of new single‐family houses in March 2024 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 693,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 8.8 percent (±17.2 percent) above the revised February rate of 637,000 and is 8.3 percent (±19.5 percent) above the March 2023 estimate of 640,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in March 2024 was $430,700.  The average sales price was $524,800. 

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of March was 477,000.  This represents a supply of 8.3 months at the current sales rate.


