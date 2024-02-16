﻿
US residential building permits, housing starts and completions all decline in January

Friday, 16 February 2024 21:13:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,470,000. This is 1.5 percent below the revised December rate of 1,493,000, but is 8.6 percent above the January 2023 rate of 1,354,000.

Single‐family authorizations in January were at a rate of 1,015,000; this is 1.6 percent above the revised December figure of 999,000.  Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 405,000 in January.

Privately‐owned housing starts in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,331,000.  This is 14.8 percent (±10.2 percent) below the revised December estimate of 1,562,000 and is 0.7 percent (±11.7 percent) below the January 2023 rate of 1,340,000. 

Single‐family housing starts in January were at a rate of 1,004,000; this is 4.7 percent (±11.6 percent) below the revised December figure of 1,054,000. The January rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 314,000.

Privately‐owned housing completions in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,416,000.  This is 8.1 percent (±10.0 percent) below the revised December estimate of 1,541,000, but is 2.8 percent (±14.6 percent) above the January 2023 rate of 1,377,000. 

Single‐family housing completions in January were at a rate of 857,000; this is 16.3 percent (±7.9 percent) below the revised December rate of 1,024,000. The January rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 538,000.


Tags: US North America Construction 

