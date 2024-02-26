﻿
English
US new home sales up 1.5 percent in January

Monday, 26 February 2024
       

US sales of new single‐family houses in January 2024 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 661,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 1.5 percent (±19.9 percent) above the revised December rate of 651,000 and is 1.8 percent (±19.4 percent) above the January 2023 estimate of 649,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in January 2024 was $420,700.  The average sales price was $534,300. 

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of January was 456,000.  This represents a supply of 8.3 months at the current sales rate.


