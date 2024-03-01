﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US construction spending down 0.2 percent in January

Friday, 01 March 2024 22:30:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau announced that US construction spending during January 2024 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,102.4 billion, 0.2 percent (±0.8 percent) below the revised December estimate of $2,105.8 billion.

The January figure is 11.7 percent (±1.5 percent) above the January 2023 estimate of $1,882.2 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,623.4 billion, 0.1 percent (±0.7 percent) above the revised December estimate of $1,622.3 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $900.8 billion in January, 0.2 percent (±1.3 percent) above the revised December estimate of $899.1 billion.

Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $722.6 billion in January, 0.1 percent (±0.7 percent) below the revised December estimate of $723.2 billion.

In January, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $479.0 billion, 0.9 percent (±1.5 percent) below the revised December estimate of $483.5 billion.

Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $101.5 billion, 0.7 percent (±3.1 percent) below the revised December estimate of $102.3 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $150.1 billion, 2.1 percent (±3.6 percent) below the revised December estimate of $153.3 billion.


Tags: US North America Construction 

Similar articles

US new home sales up 1.5 percent in January

26 Feb | Steel News

US residential building permits, housing starts and completions all decline in January

16 Feb | Steel News

US construction employment adds 11,000 jobs in January

05 Feb | Steel News

US construction spending up 0.9 percent in December

01 Feb | Steel News

US new home sales up 8 percent in December

25 Jan | Steel News

US residential building permits and housing completions rise in December

18 Jan | Steel News

US construction sector adds jobs and raises wages in December

08 Jan | Steel News

US construction spending up 0.4 percent in November

02 Jan | Steel News

US residential building permits drop in November while housing starts and completions rise

19 Dec | Steel News

US construction hiring slows in November

08 Dec | Steel News