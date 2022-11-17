﻿
English
US residential building permits, housing starts and completions decline in October

Thursday, 17 November 2022 20:40:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,526,000. This is 2.4 percent below the revised September rate of 1,564,000 and is 10.1 percent below the October 2021 rate of 1,698,000.

Single‐family authorizations in October were at a rate of 839,000; this is 3.6 percent below the revised September figure of 870,000.  Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 633,000 in October.

Privately‐owned housing starts in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,425,000.  This is 4.2 percent (±12.7 percent) below the revised September estimate of 1,488,000 and is 8.8 percent (±12.7 percent) below the October 2021 rate of 1,563,000. 

Single‐family housing starts in October were at a rate of 855,000; this is 6.1 percent (±13.4 percent) below the revised September figure of 911,000. The October rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 556,000. 

Privately‐owned housing completions in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,339,000.  This is 6.4 percent (±10.6 percent) below the revised September estimate of 1,431,000, but is 6.6 percent (±12.6 percent) above the October 2021 rate of 1,256,000. 

Single‐family housing completions in October were at a rate of 961,000; this is 8.3 percent (±8.2 percent) below the revised September rate of 1,048,000. The October rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 362,000.


