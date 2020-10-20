US residential building permits, housing starts and completions all rise in September

Tuesday, 20 October 2020 21:18:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,553,000. This is 5.2 percent (±1.6 percent) above the revised August rate of 1,476,000 and is 8.1 percent (±1.8 percent) above the September 2019 rate of 1,437,000.

Single-family authorizations in September were at a rate of 1,119,000; this is 7.8 percent (±1.1 percent) above the revised August figure of 1,038,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 390,000 in September.

Privately-owned housing starts in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,415,000. This is 1.9 percent (±8.8 percent) above the revised August estimate of 1,388,000 and is 11.1 percent (±11.3 percent) above the September 2019 rate of 1,274,000.

Single-family housing starts in September were at a rate of 1,108,000; this is 8.5 percent (±9.2 percent) above the revised August figure of 1,021,000. The September rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 295,000.

Privately-owned housing completions in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,413,000. This is 15.3 percent (±11.4 percent) above the revised August estimate of 1,226,000 and is 25.8 percent (±11.5 percent) above the September 2019 rate of 1,123,000.

Single-family housing completions in September were at a rate of 921,000; this is 2.1 percent (±9.0 percent) above the revised August rate of 902,000. The September rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 480,000.