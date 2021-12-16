﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US residential building permits, housing starts and completions all rise in November

Thursday, 16 December 2021 21:23:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,712,000. This is 3.6 percent (±0.9 percent) above the revised October rate of 1,653,000 and is 0.9 percent (±2.0 percent) above the November 2020 rate of 1,696,000.

Single‐family authorizations in November were at a rate of 1,103,000; this is 2.7 percent (±1.1 percent) above the revised October figure of 1,074,000.  Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 560,000 in November.

Privately‐owned housing starts in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,679,000.  This is 11.8 percent (±15.2 percent) above the revised October estimate of 1,502,000 and is 8.3 percent (±14.3 percent) above the November 2020 rate of 1,551,000. 

Single‐family housing starts in November were at a rate of 1,173,000; this is 11.3 percent (±15.8 percent) above the revised October figure of 1,054,000. The November rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 491,000. 

Privately‐owned housing completions in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,282,000.  This is 4.1 percent (±13.5 percent) above the revised October estimate of 1,231,000 and is 3.1 percent (±13.6 percent) above the November 2020 rate of 1,244,000. 

Single‐family housing completions in November were at a rate of 910,000; this is 0.1 percent (±12.0 percent) below the revised October rate of 911,000. The November rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 364,000.


Tags: USA  construction  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14 Dec

Prices for US construction material soars again in November
03 Dec

US construction employment rises in November
01 Dec

US construction spending up 0.2 percent in October
24 Nov

US new homes sales up 0.4 percent in October
17 Nov

US residential building permits rise in October while housing starts decline and completions trend neutral