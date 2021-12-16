US residential building permits, housing starts and completions all rise in November

Thursday, 16 December 2021 21:23:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,712,000. This is 3.6 percent (±0.9 percent) above the revised October rate of 1,653,000 and is 0.9 percent (±2.0 percent) above the November 2020 rate of 1,696,000.

Single‐family authorizations in November were at a rate of 1,103,000; this is 2.7 percent (±1.1 percent) above the revised October figure of 1,074,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 560,000 in November.

Privately‐owned housing starts in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,679,000. This is 11.8 percent (±15.2 percent) above the revised October estimate of 1,502,000 and is 8.3 percent (±14.3 percent) above the November 2020 rate of 1,551,000.

Single‐family housing starts in November were at a rate of 1,173,000; this is 11.3 percent (±15.8 percent) above the revised October figure of 1,054,000. The November rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 491,000.

Privately‐owned housing completions in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,282,000. This is 4.1 percent (±13.5 percent) above the revised October estimate of 1,231,000 and is 3.1 percent (±13.6 percent) above the November 2020 rate of 1,244,000.

Single‐family housing completions in November were at a rate of 910,000; this is 0.1 percent (±12.0 percent) below the revised October rate of 911,000. The November rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 364,000.