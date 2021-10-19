﻿
US residential building permits, housing starts, and completions all drop in September

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 20:55:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,589,000. This is 7.7 percent (±0.9 percent) below the revised August rate of 1,721,000, but is virtually unchanged from (±1.1 percent) the September 2020 rate of 1,589,000.

Single‐family authorizations in September were at a rate of 1,041,000; this is 0.9 percent (±0.8 percent) below the revised August figure of 1,050,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 498,000 in September.

Privately‐owned housing starts in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,555,000. This is 1.6 percent (±11.4 percent) below the revised August estimate of 1,580,000, but is 7.4 percent (±13.0 percent) above the September 2020 rate of 1,448,000. 

Single‐family housing starts in September were at a rate of 1,080,000; this is virtually unchanged from (±8.4 percent) the revised August figure of 1,080,000. The September rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 467,000. 

Privately‐owned housing completions in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,240,000. This is 4.6 percent (±9.0 percent) below the revised August estimate of 1,300,000 and is 13.0 percent (±9.1 percent) below the September 2020 rate of 1,426,000. 

Single‐family housing completions in September were at a rate of 953,000; this is virtually unchanged from (±11.7 percent) the revised August rate of 953,000. The September rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 280,000.


Tags: construction  USA  North America  |  similar articles »


