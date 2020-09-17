US residential building permits, housing starts and completions all decline in August

Thursday, 17 September 2020 19:54:51 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in August were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,470,000. This is 0.9 percent (±1.4 percent) below the revised July rate of 1,483,000 and is 0.1 percent (±1.5 percent) below the August 2019 rate of 1,471,000.

Single-family authorizations in August were at a rate of 1,036,000; this is 6.0 percent (±1.3 percent) above the revised July figure of 977,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 381,000 in August.

Privately-owned housing starts in August were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,416,000. This is 5.1 percent (±9.6 percent) below the revised July estimate of 1,492,000, but is 2.8 percent (±10.3 percent) above the August 2019 rate of 1,377,000.

Single-family housing starts in August were at a rate of 1,021,000; this is 4.1 percent (±8.7 percent) above the revised July figure of 981,000. The August rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 375,000.

Privately-owned housing completions in August were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,233,000. This is 7.5 percent (±14.2 percent) below the revised July estimate of 1,333,000 and is 2.4 percent (±11.9 percent) below the August 2019 rate of 1,263,000.

Single-family housing completions in August were at a rate of 912,000; this is 4.4 percent (±19.1 percent) below the revised July rate of 954,000. The August rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 312,000.