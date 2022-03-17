US residential building permits decline in February while housing starts and completions rise

Thursday, 17 March 2022 19:28:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in February were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,859,000. This is 1.9 percent below the revised January rate of 1,895,000, but is 7.7 percent above the February 2021 rate of 1,726,000.

Single‐family authorizations in February were at a rate of 1,207,000; this is 0.5 percent below the revised January figure of 1,213,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 597,000 in February.

Privately‐owned housing starts in February were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,769,000. This is 6.8 percent (±14.9 percent) above the revised January estimate of 1,657,000 and is 22.3 percent (±14.3 percent) above the February 2021 rate of 1,447,000.

Single‐family housing starts in February were at a rate of 1,215,000; this is 5.7 percent (±11.8 percent) above the revised January figure of 1,150,000. The February rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 501,000.

Privately‐owned housing completions in February were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,309,000. This is 5.9 percent (±13.3 percent) above the revised January estimate of 1,236,000, but is 2.8 percent (±12.0 percent) below the February 2021 rate of 1,347,000.

Single‐family housing completions in February were at a rate of 1,034,000; this is 12.1 percent (±14.7 percent) above the revised January rate of 922,000. The February rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 266,000.