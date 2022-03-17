﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US residential building permits decline in February while housing starts and completions rise

Thursday, 17 March 2022 19:28:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in February were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,859,000. This is 1.9 percent below the revised January rate of 1,895,000, but is 7.7 percent above the February 2021 rate of 1,726,000.

Single‐family authorizations in February were at a rate of 1,207,000; this is 0.5 percent below the revised January figure of 1,213,000.  Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 597,000 in February.

Privately‐owned housing starts in February were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,769,000.  This is 6.8 percent (±14.9 percent) above the revised January estimate of 1,657,000 and is 22.3 percent (±14.3 percent) above the February 2021 rate of 1,447,000. 

Single‐family housing starts in February were at a rate of 1,215,000; this is 5.7 percent (±11.8 percent) above the revised January figure of 1,150,000. The February rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 501,000. 

Privately‐owned housing completions in February were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,309,000.  This is 5.9 percent (±13.3 percent) above the revised January estimate of 1,236,000, but is 2.8 percent (±12.0 percent) below the February 2021 rate of 1,347,000. 

Single‐family housing completions in February were at a rate of 1,034,000; this is 12.1 percent (±14.7 percent) above the revised January rate of 922,000. The February rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 266,000.


Tags: USA  North America  construction 

Similar articles

15 Mar

US construction material costs surge 21 percent y-o-y in February
01 Mar

US construction spending up 1.3 percent in January
25 Feb

US new home sales down 4.5 percent in January
18 Feb

US residential building permits edge up in January while housing starts and completions decline
15 Feb

US construction material costs surge 20 percent y-o-y in January
07 Feb

US construction employment declines slightly in January
01 Feb

US construction spending up 0.2 percent in December, up 8.2 percent in 2021
26 Jan

US new home sales rise in December, decline in 2021
19 Jan

US residential building permits and housing starts rise in December while completions decline
12 Jan

AGC: US contractors optimistic about construction demand in 2022