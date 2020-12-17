US residential building permits and housing starts rise in November while completions decline

Thursday, 17 December 2020 21:02:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,639,000. This is 6.2 percent (±1.5 percent) above the revised October rate of 1,544,000 and is 8.5 percent (±1.8 percent) above the November 2019 rate of 1,510,000.

Single-family authorizations in November were at a rate of 1,143,000; this is 1.3 percent (±0.8 percent) above the revised October figure of 1,128,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 441,000 in November.

Privately-owned housing starts in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,547,000. This is 1.2 percent (±8.6 percent) above the revised October estimate of 1,528,000 and is 12.8 percent (±11.3 percent) above the November 2019 rate of 1,371,000.

Single-family housing starts in November were at a rate of 1,186,000; this is 0.4 percent (±7.9 percent) above the revised October figure of 1,181,000. The November rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 352,000.

Privately-owned housing completions in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,163,000. This is 12.1 percent (±5.6 percent) below the revised October estimate of 1,323,000 and is 4.8 percent (±10.6 percent) below the November 2019 rate of 1,222,000.

Single-family housing completions in November were at a rate of 874,000; this is 0.6 percent (±7.5 percent) below the revised October rate of 879,000. The November rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 280,000.