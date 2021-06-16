﻿
US residential building permits and housing completions drop in May, while housing starts rise

Wednesday, 16 June 2021
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in May were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,681,000. This is 3.0 percent (±1.4 percent) below the revised April rate of 1,733,000, but is 34.9 percent (±2.4 percent) above the May 2020 rate of 1,246,000.

Single‐family authorizations in May were at a rate of 1,130,000; this is 1.6 percent (±0.9 percent) below the revised April figure of 1,148,000.  Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 494,000 in May.

Privately‐owned housing starts in May were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,572,000.  This is 3.6 percent (±10.3 percent) above the revised April estimate of 1,517,000 and is 50.3 percent (±15.1 percent) above the May 2020 rate of 1,046,000. 

Single‐family housing starts in May were at a rate of 1,098,000; this is 4.2 percent (±9.2 percent) above the revised April figure of 1,054,000. The May rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 465,000. 

Privately‐owned housing completions in May were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,368,000.  This is 4.1 percent (±9.8 percent) below the revised April estimate of 1,426,000, but is 16.1 percent (±10.9 percent) above the May 2020 rate of 1,178,000. 

Single‐family housing completions in May were at a rate of 978,000; this is 2.6 percent (±7.9 percent) below the revised April rate of 1,004,000. The May rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 387,000.


