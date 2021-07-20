﻿
US residential building permits and housing completions decline in June while housing starts rise

Tuesday, 20 July 2021
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,598,000. This is 5.1 percent (±1.1 percent) below the revised May rate of 1,683,000, but is 23.3 percent (±0.9 percent) above the June 2020 rate of 1,296,000.

Single‐family authorizations in June were at a rate of 1,063,000; this is 6.3 percent (±1.4 percent) below the revised May figure of 1,134,000.  Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 483,000 in June.

Privately‐owned housing starts in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,643,000.  This is 6.3 percent (±11.5 percent) above the revised May estimate of 1,546,000 and is 29.1 percent (±11.2 percent) above the June 2020 rate of 1,273,000. 

Single‐family housing starts in June were at a rate of 1,160,000; this is 6.3 percent (±11.7 percent) above the revised May figure of 1,091,000. The June rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 474,000. 

Privately‐owned housing completions in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,324,000.  This is 1.4 percent (±10.5 percent) below the revised May estimate of 1,343,000, but is 6.5 percent (±13.9 percent) above the June 2020 rate of 1,243,000. 

Single‐family housing completions in June were at a rate of 902,000; this is 6.1 percent (±10.2 percent) below the revised May rate of 961,000. The June rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 416,000.


