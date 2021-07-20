US residential building permits and housing completions decline in June while housing starts rise

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 18:13:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,598,000. This is 5.1 percent (±1.1 percent) below the revised May rate of 1,683,000, but is 23.3 percent (±0.9 percent) above the June 2020 rate of 1,296,000.

Single‐family authorizations in June were at a rate of 1,063,000; this is 6.3 percent (±1.4 percent) below the revised May figure of 1,134,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 483,000 in June.

Privately‐owned housing starts in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,643,000. This is 6.3 percent (±11.5 percent) above the revised May estimate of 1,546,000 and is 29.1 percent (±11.2 percent) above the June 2020 rate of 1,273,000.

Single‐family housing starts in June were at a rate of 1,160,000; this is 6.3 percent (±11.7 percent) above the revised May figure of 1,091,000. The June rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 474,000.

Privately‐owned housing completions in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,324,000. This is 1.4 percent (±10.5 percent) below the revised May estimate of 1,343,000, but is 6.5 percent (±13.9 percent) above the June 2020 rate of 1,243,000.

Single‐family housing completions in June were at a rate of 902,000; this is 6.1 percent (±10.2 percent) below the revised May rate of 961,000. The June rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 416,000.