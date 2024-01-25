US rescinds review of AD order on LD welded pipes from Greece

Thursday, 25 January 2024 14:51:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has rescinded the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on large diameter (LD) welded pipes from Greece for the period May 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023. The DOC stated that no shipment of the subject product was imported from Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks during the period.

In addition, according to the final results of its administrative review of the AD duty order on large diameter welded pipes from Corinth Pipeworks for the earlier period between May 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022, the DOC assigned a zero dumping margin for the company, as SteelOrbis previously reported.