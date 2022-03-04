US rebar imports up 18.9 percent in January

Friday, 04 March 2022 21:28:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 71,153 mt in January 2022, up 18.9 percent from December but down 27.4 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $60.6 million in January 2022, compared to $51.4 million in December and $37.2 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most rebar from Algeria in January, with 46,149 mt, compared to 27,703 mt in December and zero tonnage in January 2021. Other top sources of imported rebar in January include Mexico, with 28,322 mt; Turkey, with 9,576 mt; Canada, with 7,678 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 4,003 mt.