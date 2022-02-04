US rebar imports down 50.7 percent in December

﻿
According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 59,817 mt in December 2021, down 50.7 percent from November but up 34.5 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $51.4 million in December 2021, compared to $92.0 million in November and $19.8 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most rebar from Mexico in December, with 28,426 mt, compared to 30,299 mt in November and 11,517 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported rebar in December include Algeria, with 25,246 mt; Canada, with 3,992 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 1,283 mt.


