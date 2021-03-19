﻿
US rebar exports up 25.9 percent in January

Friday, 19 March 2021 20:22:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 27,657 mt in January 2021, up 25.9 percent from December and up 125.1 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $18.5 million in January, compared to $14.2 million in the previous month and $8.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in January with 25,783 mt, compared to 18,057 mt in December and 10,274 mt in January 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,109 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in January.


