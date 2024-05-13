US rebar exports down 43.1 percent in March from February

Monday, 13 May 2024 11:42:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 16,356 mt in March this year, down 43.1 percent month on month and decreasing by 25.6 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $13.8 million in March, compared to $20.9 million in the previous month and $18.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in March with 13,934 mt, compared to 26,401 mt in February and 19,660 mt in March last year. Canada is followed by Bahamas, with 1,041 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar in March.