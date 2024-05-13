﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rebar exports down 43.1 percent in March from February

Monday, 13 May 2024 11:42:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 16,356 mt in March this year, down 43.1 percent month on month and decreasing by 25.6 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $13.8 million in March, compared to $20.9 million in the previous month and $18.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in March with 13,934 mt, compared to 26,401 mt in February and 19,660 mt in March last year. Canada is followed by Bahamas, with 1,041 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar in March.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Local Turkish rebar spot prices mostly fall

13 May | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices fall, outlook still not bullish despite ultra-long special bonds announcement

13 May | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 13, 2024

13 May | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group raises local rebar prices by $7/mt for mid-May

13 May | Longs and Billet

Offers in SE Asia’s import rebar market rise despite lack of positive mood in China

10 May | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 19, 2024

10 May | Longs and Billet

Buyers in southern European longs market start to respond to certain hikes

10 May | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 10, 2024

10 May | Longs and Billet

US rebar imports down 6.2 percent in March from February

10 May | Steel News

Romanian longs prices stable amid weak activity after holiday

09 May | Longs and Billet