US rebar exports down 28.4 percent in July

Thursday, 22 September 2022 21:10:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 18,397 mt in July 2022, down 28.4 percent from June and down 27.5 percent from July 2021. By value, rebar exports totaled $20.9 million in July, compared to $28.5 million in the previous month and $24.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in July with 15,223 mt, compared to 23,721 mt in June and 18,762 mt in July 2021. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in July.


