US rebar exports down 13.9 percent in June

Wednesday, 17 August 2022 19:02:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 44,943 mt in June 2022, down 13.9 percent from May but up 2.8 percent from June 2021. By value, rebar exports totaled $25.7 million in June, compared to $29.8 million in the previous month and $24.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in June with 23,721 mt, compared to 25,686 mt in May and 23,429 mt in June 2021. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in June.


