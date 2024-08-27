 |  Login 
US raw steel production up 1.6 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 27 August 2024 17:36:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on August 24, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1.782 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 80.2 percent.

Production for the week ending on August 24, 2024, is up 1.6 percent from the previous week ending August 17, 2024, when production was 1.754 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 79.0 percent.

Production was 1.742 million net tons in the week ending August 24, 2023, while the capacity utilization was 76.6 percent. The current week production represents a 2.3 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 24, 2024, was 57.692 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.7 percent. That is down 1.9 percent from the 58.818 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.2 percent.


