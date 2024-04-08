﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US raw steel production up 1.3 percent week-on-week

Monday, 08 April 2024 23:40:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on April 6, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1,745,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 78.6 percent.

Production for the week ending April 6, 2024 is up 1.3 percent from the previous week ending March 30, 2024 when production was 1,722,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 77.5 percent.

Production was 1,762,000 net tons in the week ending April 6, 2023 while the capability utilization then was 78.4 percent. The current week production represents a 1.0 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through April 6, 2024 was 23,497,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 76.4 percent. That is down 2.4 percent from the 24,085,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 77.7 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel US North America Production 

Similar articles

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.63% in late March, inventory down 5.66%

08 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees highest-ever crude steel output in FY 2023-24

08 Apr | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel achieves highest-ever crude steel output in FY 2023-24

08 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases pig iron output in Q1

04 Apr | Steel News

SAIL inks pact with Sentra World to cut carbon emissions at Durgapur mill

02 Apr | Steel News

India’s SAIL achieves 5% rise in crude steel output in FY 2023-24

02 Apr | Steel News

US raw steel production up 1.1 percent week-on-week

01 Apr | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output rises in Jan-Feb with new capacities

01 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal completes first stage of BF No. 3 overhaul

29 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.8 percent in February from January

27 Mar | Steel News