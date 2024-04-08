US raw steel production up 1.3 percent week-on-week

Monday, 08 April 2024 23:40:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on April 6, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1,745,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 78.6 percent.

Production for the week ending April 6, 2024 is up 1.3 percent from the previous week ending March 30, 2024 when production was 1,722,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 77.5 percent.

Production was 1,762,000 net tons in the week ending April 6, 2023 while the capability utilization then was 78.4 percent. The current week production represents a 1.0 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through April 6, 2024 was 23,497,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 76.4 percent. That is down 2.4 percent from the 24,085,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 77.7 percent.