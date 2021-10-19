US raw steel production up 1.3 percent week on week

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 12:15:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on October 16, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,882,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 85.3 percent.

Production for the week ending October 16, 2021, is up 1.3 percent from the previous week ending October 9, 2021, when production was 1,858,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 84.2 percent.

Production was 1,549,000 net tons in the week ending October 16, 2020, while the capability utilization then was 70.1 percent. The current week production represents a 21.5 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 16, 2021, was 75,149,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 81.3 percent. That is up 20.3 percent from the 62,480,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 67.1 percent.