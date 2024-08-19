 |  Login 
US raw steel production up 1.1 percent week-on-week

Monday, 19 August 2024 01:57:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on August 17, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1.754 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 79.0 percent.

Production for the week ending on August 17, 2024, is up 1.1 percent from the previous week ending August 10, 2024, when production was 1.735 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.1 percent.

Production was 1.742 million net tons in the week ending August 17, 2023, while the capacity utilization was 76.6 percent. The current week production represents a 0.7 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 17, 2024, was 55.910 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.6 percent. That is down 2.0 percent from the 57.076 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.2 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat US North America 

