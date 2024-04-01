﻿
US raw steel production up 1.1 percent week-on-week

Monday, 01 April 2024 23:35:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on March 30, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1,722,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 77.5 percent.

Production for the week ending March 30, 2024 is up 1.1 percent from the previous week ending March 23, 2024 when production was 1,703,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 76.7 percent.

Production was 1,718,000 net tons in the week ending March 30, 2023 while the capability utilization then was 76.9 percent. The current week production represents a 0.2 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through March 30, 2024 was 21,752,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 76.2 percent. That is down 2.6 percent from the 22,323,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 77.7 percent.


