US raw steel production up 0.8 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on August 10, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1.735 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.1 percent.

Production for the week ending on August 10, 2024, is up 0.8 percent from the previous week ending August 3, 2024, when production was 1.722 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 77.5 percent.

Production was 1.742 million net tons in the week ending August 10, 2023, while the capacity utilization was 76.6 percent. The current week production represents a 0.4 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 10, 2024, was 54.156 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.5 percent. That is down 2.1 percent from the 55.334 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.2 percent.