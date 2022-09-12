﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.5 percent week-on-week

Monday, 12 September 2022 00:00:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on September 10, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,723,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 78.2 percent.

Production for the week ending September 10, 2022 is up 0.5 percent from the previous week ending September 3, 2022 when production was 1,715,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 77.8 percent.

Production was 1,839,000 net tons in the week ending September 10, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 83.3 percent. The current week production represents a 6.3 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 10, 2022 was 63,041,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 79.8 percent. That is down 3.8 percent from the 65,529,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 81.0 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel US North America 

Similar articles

India’s JSW Limited achieves 22 % rise in crude steel output in August

12 Sep | Steel News

US raw steel production down 1.8 percent week-on-week

06 Sep | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts weaker August output results due to war

06 Sep | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output and steel exports fall in Jan-July

06 Sep | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 4.56 percent in late August

06 Sep | Steel News

Indian finished steel exports slump 66% in August, crude steel output up 2%

06 Sep | Steel News

KPMG Turkey: Possible restrictions on scrap trade may affect Turkey’s competitiveness negatively

02 Sep | Steel News

HBIS Company’s net profit declines by 36 percent in H1

02 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s import scrap market moves sideways, uncertainties mount

31 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Baosteel’s net profit down 48.4 percent in H1

31 Aug | Steel News